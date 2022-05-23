ORRVILLE, OHIO – The J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling 49 varieties of Jif peanut butter due to potential salmonella Senftenberg contamination. The recall is nationwide, according to the company.

Products subject to the recall were processed at Smucker’s Lexington, Ky., facility. The recalled varieties have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425.

The recall follows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration investigation into a multi-state outbreak of foodborne illness. An epidemiological review by the CDC found that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.

The FDA conducted a whole genome sequencing analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington facility in 2010. The analysis showed the 2010 environmental sample matched the strain causing illnesses in the current outbreak.

Fourteen illnesses have been reported associated to the outbreak and two people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. The illnesses have been reported in 12 states.

A day after J.M. Smucker announced the recall, the Albertsons Companies, Boise, Idaho, said it was recalling 11 store-prepared items formulated with Jif peanut butter. Examples of the prepared products include peanut butter cream pie, apples sliced with peanut butter, and a celery and peanut butter cup. The store-prepared products are sold under such Albertsons banners as Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The FDA said the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.