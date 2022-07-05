CHATẬTEAUNEUF-SUR-ISÉRE, FRANCE — Les vergers Boiron has added three flavors to its ambient fruit puree range designed for restaurant chefs, pastry chefs and mixologists: apricot, pear and pineapple.

The fruit purees may work in patisserie, sauces, salads, soups, verrines, bowls, juices, smoothies, mocktails and cocktails. The fruit purees come in a one-liter carton and may be kept at room temperature for 15 months. Other flavors in the range include strawberry, raspberry, mango, blackberry, passionfruit and peach.