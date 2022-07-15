Corbion introduced an enzyme-based solution called Vantage 2060 to help bakers deliver consistently high-quality products while eliminating use of mono- and diglycerides, as many label-focused shoppers prefer.

“Consumers don’t want the quality of their favorite products to change, but the world in which our customers create those products keeps changing anyway,” said Yanling Yin, PhD, director of RD&A, Corbion. “Our team at Corbion keeps innovating in order to help our customers deliver consistency in spite of all that change.”

The offering also makes it possible to reduce oils and hard fats by up to 60% (with or without mono- and diglycerides), thereby helping lower bakers’ exposure to volatility in raw material pricing.

