BOULDER, COLO. – Natural Habitats has created a “shop smart, save sloths” logo to show how consumers’ product choices affect wildlife. Sloths are a native species of Ecuador where Boulder-based Natural Habitats sources palm oil. The company runs an educational platform called Palm Done Right dedicated to sustainable sourcing.

“One of the driving forces behind Palm Done Right is producing wildlife-friendly palm oil that protects the environment and promotes biodiversity,” said Monique van Wijnbergen, sustainability and corporate communications director at Natural Habitats. “Through shop smart, save sloths we can continue to drive a connection between consumer accessibility and eco-friendly options across a variety of verticals, including home goods, beauty products, skincare, food and more. Sloths represent just one of the many majestic native species of Ecuador, where we source palm fruit, and through this initiative we are encouraging consumers to make responsible choices that will protect the habitats of sloths and more.”