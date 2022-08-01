THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced it will cease production at its Holsum Bakery, Inc. in Phoenix, effective Oct. 31. The facility is one of the oldest bakeries in Phoenix, having opened in 1881.

“This is a result of both a decision to discontinue supplying certain customers and the significant estimated costs of modernizing its outdated equipment,” said Michael Lord, general manager of Holsum Bakery. “Although the company plans to discontinue all baking operations, the shipping department is expected to service customers as part of a broader bakery warehouse network in Arizona. Holsum is committed to working with all relevant stakeholders as the bakery finalizes its plans.”

Flowers Foods acquired Holsum Bakery, Inc. and its two baking plants in Arizona (Phoenix and Tolleson) in 2008 for $150 million. The company’s fresh bread and rolls are marketed under the Holsum, Aunt Hattie’s and Roman Meal brands. At the time of the acquisition, Flowers Foods’ noted Holsum’s high esteem in the baking industry for the leadership it maintained in Arizona as many other independent regional baking companies around the United States were acquired by larger companies.