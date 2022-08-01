THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced it will cease production at its Holsum Bakery, Inc. in Phoenix, effective Oct. 31. The facility is one of the oldest bakeries in Phoenix, having opened in 1881.
“This is a result of both a decision to discontinue supplying certain customers and the significant estimated costs of modernizing its outdated equipment,” said Michael Lord, general manager of Holsum Bakery. “Although the company plans to discontinue all baking operations, the shipping department is expected to service customers as part of a broader bakery warehouse network in Arizona. Holsum is committed to working with all relevant stakeholders as the bakery finalizes its plans.”