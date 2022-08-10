OMAHA — Nicole Larmann has been promoted to brand director of popcorn and salty snacks at Conagra Brands, Inc.

Ms. Larmann most recently was senior brand manager of popcorn and salty snacks, and earlier was senior brand manager of Birds Eye, senior brand manager of frozen and refrigerated snacks and sweet treats, and brand manager of frozen and refrigerated brands. She also has worked at Pinnacle Foods, Cumberland Packing Corp. and Ciao Bella Gelato Co. Inc.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing at Seton Hall University and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship at the Stevens Institute of Technology.