CHICAGO — Sofia Fernandez has been named senior product technology performance manager for cookies at Ferrero.

Ms. Fernandez has spent the past 10-plus years at PepsiCo, Inc., most recently as associate principal scientist with responsibility for project management, innovation, design and scale-up of cookies and crackers, ready-to-eat cereals, bars and oatmeal. Earlier, she was a global breakthrough innovation senior scientist and R&D engineer at PepsiCo.