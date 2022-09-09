HORSHAM, PA. — For a second straight year, Bimbo Bakeries USA, through its Thomas’ English muffin brand, is partnering with non-profit groups in Washington and Oregon to host “volunteer-fueled” events aimed at making public lands more accessible, more beautiful and better maintained.

The events are scheduled for National Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24. BBU is inviting volunteers to help prepare two hiking trails in two areas “for year-round enjoyment.” The effort is part of a multi-year partnership with Friends of Lake Sammamish Park in Issaquah, Wash. (near Seattle), and the Forest Park Conservancy in Portland, Ore. In addition to the events, BBU will donate $10,000 to each organization in support of habitat restoration, expansion projects and to maintain the integrity of trails for current and future residents.

BBU said the initiative is aimed at encouraging residents to “support local environmental sustainability efforts and show love to the treasured trails that sustain the community and its nature enthusiasts.”

The volunteer efforts will include work to expand the parks’ designated walking trails and create ADA (American Disabilities Act) accessible paths “to accommodate all abilities,” BBU said. Other work will be aimed at improving the ecological health of the forest through maintenance, beautification, weeding and trash removal.

In appreciation, volunteers will be served a catered breakfast sponsored by Thomas’. The meals will be catered by local restaurants Portage Bay Café (Seattle) and The Daily Feast (Portland).

“After the impressive impact volunteers had on these parks during our 2021 trail cleanup events, we are thrilled to partner once again with these organizations to give back to local communities and celebrate National Cleanup Day and National Public Lands Day,” said Michael Jensen, brand manager for Thomas’. “It is humbling to see what can be achieved when we come together to support the environment and we’re proud to be able to raise awareness through these efforts.”