ARKADELPHIA, ARK. — Executives of Lenexa, Kan.-based Hostess Brands, Inc. joined Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state and local government officials on Sept. 15 to unveil new signage at the company’s new baking plant in Arkadelphia.

Hostess acquired the facility in March and plans to invest between $120 million and $140 million in the 330,000-square-foot plant, which the company said it plans to transform into a “bakery of the future.” Hostess said the facility will increase its baking capacity on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20% once it is operational in the second half of 2023.

“As Hostess Brands continues to focus on building a socially responsible, modern, snacking powerhouse, we are excited to reach another milestone in our journey to bring a sustainability-first bakery to the Arkadelphia community,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “Unveiling the Hostess Brands’ sign at this once-idle facility is tangible evidence of our commitment to deliver on our sustainability priorities, while also meeting the growing demand among consumers for our iconic and innovative snacks. We thank Arkansas Governor Hutchinson, state and local officials and the Arkadelphia business community for partnering with us to make this new bakery a reality.”