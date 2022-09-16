ARKADELPHIA, ARK. — Executives of Lenexa, Kan.-based Hostess Brands, Inc. joined Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state and local government officials on Sept. 15 to unveil new signage at the company’s new baking plant in Arkadelphia.
Hostess acquired the facility in March and plans to invest between $120 million and $140 million in the 330,000-square-foot plant, which the company said it plans to transform into a “bakery of the future.” Hostess said the facility will increase its baking capacity on its Donettes and cake platforms by approximately 20% once it is operational in the second half of 2023.