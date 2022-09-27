WARRENTON, VA. — Evermade Foods, a manufacturer of prepared meals for private labels, is investing $110,000 into its existing Warrenton facility and creating 47 jobs.

The investment will increase the facility’s manufacturing capacity and allow for the development of a new line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Evermade initially considered using the funds to help open a new facility in Texas or North Carolina but opted to instead invest in its Virginia-based plant.

“When we decided to expand our footprint with a new company Virginia was a logical choice for us, as we already had experience dealing with local and state entities,” said Rachelle Slotnick, chief executive officer of Evermade Foods. “Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distribution of products throughout the mid-Atlantic.”

The company has invested $1.7 million into the facility since it opened in April 2022, including the creation of a 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line and warehouse.