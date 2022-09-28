ATCHISON, KAN. — Terri Roberts has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc. as the company’s first foodservice sales director. In her new role, Ms. Roberts initially will focus on sales of Proterra Crumbles to the college and university foodservice market. Proterra Crumbles is a product line made from MGPI’s textured pea protein and represents the company’s first product for the foodservice channel.

Ms. Roberts brings more than 15 years of food sales experience to the new role, most recently as district manager for Reinhart Foodservice/Performance Foodservice for the past five years. Earlier, she spent four years as district sales manager with US Foods, where she led a team in new account growth and food contract negotiations involving restaurants, health care, hospitality, government and education institutions.

A dietitian, she directed nutrition and dietary programs at two hospitals in Iowa and Minnesota.

She received a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Kansas State University in Manhattan. Her credentials include Certified ServSafe instructor and proctor for the National Restaurant Association chapter in Wichita, Kan.

“We welcome Terri, with her passion for her work and her deep experience in the foodservice business,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of Ingredient Solutions sales and R&D at MGPI.