CHINO, CALIF. — OC Flavors, a custom flavor developer and producer, has hired Jim Miller as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Miller will lead OC’s efforts to expand its natural and organic flavor applications, refine its product portfolio and explore acquisition opportunities.

“Jim’s leadership skills and experience make him an excellent fit for our company during this next exciting chapter,” said Monica Ahuero, co-founder of OC. “We are confident Jim can drive OC Flavors to even greater growth and success while ensuring the company remains fully committed to its core mission: to supply quality flavors along with superior customer service.”

Mr. Miller brings 30 years of food industry experience to the leadership team, holding various executive roles such as president of Merieux NutriSciences, North America and vice president of global product management for Tate & Lyle.

He has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.