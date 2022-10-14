SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Mark Jansen is planning on leaving his position as president and chief executive officer of Blue Diamond Growers.

Mr. Jansen, who has held the role since 2010, said he would assist in the search for his successor and remain as CEO until a replacement is found.

“Mark promised us 10 years and gave us 12, and we greatly appreciate his significant contributions to all the stakeholders of Blue Diamond,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the company’s board. “Under Mark’s leadership, Blue Diamond has transformed into a leading $1.6 billion global branded business and one of the most consistent and fastest-growing food and beverage companies in the world.”

In addition to helping Blue Diamond achieve double-digit compounded annual growth, Mr. Jansen oversaw the completion of a 200 million lb manufacturing facility and the expansion of five new almond product categories.

The company’s board of directors has established a search committee, with assistance from advisory firm Egon Zehnder, to conduct a national search of internal and external candidates, said Mr. Cummings.