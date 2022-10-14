Diosna introduced its hygienic design line (WH series) of Wendel mixers for 240 to 600 kg dough capacity. The Wendel mixer’s open design facilitates cleaning and ensures hygienic operation. The WH 240 A offers maximum mobility and flexibility with its removable bowl.

“The Diosna Hygienic Design Wendel Mixer with removable bowl is a completely wash down open-frame execution with HMI and is now also available in an even stronger, resilient square design,” said Ronald Falkenberg, regional sales director for USA and Canada at Diosna. “This kneading system with the two oppositely rotating Wendel tools is convincing due to the gentle mixing process with low heating and is therefore optimally suited for all types of dough.”

The Wendel mixers allow customers to save time and benefit from process optimization with live data and ongoing quality monitoring through a connection to the company’s IoT (Internet of Things) system.

(404) 202-1268 • www.diosna.com