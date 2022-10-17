DENVER — Ardent Mills powered 30% of its total operations with renewable energy in 2022, an increase of seven percentage points from 2021, according to its most recent corporate responsibility report.

The calculation includes direct sourcing of renewable energy and retaining of renewable energy credits (RECs), participating in community solar projects and purchase of replacement RECs.

The sustainability report outlines the company’s work toward aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It examines progress across three pillars: sustainability, people and nutrition.

“Despite another year of challenges for our industry, we remained resolute in our commitments to our people, customers, suppliers, consumers, communities, and the planet,” said Dan Dye, chief executive officer of Ardent Mills. “By continuing to invest in our shared future, we are living out our mission to nourish what’s next — each and every day.”

Along with its renewable energy usage, Ardent enrolled 250,913 acres in regenerative agriculture initiatives intended to help ensure productive and profitable farmland by improving soil health and conserving water. This year, the company expanded on its 2025 goal to work toward 750,000 acres enrolled. It also measured 145,129 program acres utilizing no-till farming practices.

Additionally, Ardent added eight facilities to the organic material waste diversion program, totaling 15 locations, one-third of the way toward the company's goal to have all 45 facilities participating. It saved 4.8 million gallons of water through wash cycle maximization.

Within the people pillar of the program, Ardent created the People Plant Promise initiative, which enhances the work experience for front-line team members. It expanded employee resource groups (ERGs) participation and bolstered representation and visibility of underrepresented groups, including ERGs celebrating Black excellence, LGBTQ+ employees, women in ag, women in tech and military veterans.

Ardent exceeded access to nutrition goals set for 2025, including 171,000 lbs of food donated and more than $300,000 raised for food banks.

The company also relaunched the Ardent Mills Cultivate initiative and embedded 40 university students across the business to gain technical and leadership skills.

In the nutrition pillar, Ardent launched Emerging Nutrition, a center of expertise dedicated to innovation in alternative grains.

It developed new products in the areas of keto-friendly, gluten-free, chickpea and Certified Organic Ultragrain flours.

The company partnered with Partners in Food Solutions where Ardent Mills employees remotely shared their expertise with entrepreneurial agri-biz companies in 11 African countries, contributing more than 4,200 hours to 100+ businesses.

“At Ardent Mills, our values — trust, serving, simplicity and safety — propel us to embrace opportunities for growth, innovation and acceleration,” said Heather Dumas, chief people officer, Ardent Mills. “Our CSR efforts are a critical part of this continued journey. We believe that impact is best realized when we work together — spanning our people, customers, industry peers and beyond. It’s with this spirit of collaboration and entrepreneurship that we can further drive tangible impact.”