CHICAGO — Mondelez International plans to invest another $600 million, which would push the total investment to $1 billion, into its Cocoa Life program by 2030. The company aims to work with about 300,000 farmers in the program by 2030, which would be up from the current 200,000 farmers.

Chicago- based Mondelez launched Cocoa Life in 2012 to secure supply of more sustainable cocoa and establish an integrated approach to address systemic issues in the cocoa industry, including farm productivity, farmer livelihoods, community development, child labor and deforestation. Since then, farmer net incomes have increased by about 15% in Ghana and 33% in the Ivory Coast. Child labor monitoring and remediation systems cover 61% of Cocoa Life communities in West Africa. The goal is to reach 100% by 2025.

“As one of the world’s leading snacking companies, it is a priority to continue making our most important ingredients, such as cocoa, right, and Cocoa Life sits at the heart of this strategy,” said Dirk Van de Put, chief executive officer of Mondelez International. “While we are excited about the promise of our investments, we are calling for more sector-wide effort and actions to drive greater impact, including new private-public partnerships, as we aim to catalyze ground-breaking collaboration to help move cocoa forward together.”