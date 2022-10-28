WASHINGTON — The forum is back in Washington, but you can still watch from afar.

The US Department of Agriculture on Oct. 27 said its flagship event, the Agricultural Outlook Forum, will return to an in-person gathering after going virtual for 2021 and 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 99th annual event is planned for its conventional site, the Crystal City Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Va., on Feb. 23-24, 2023.

For those who enjoyed the convenience and caution the virtual version provided over the past two years, the online version will be retained, the USDA said. All sessions will be livestreamed at no cost to registered attendees.

Details were limited at the initial announcement, but the USDA confirmed a keynote address will be given by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and a forecast for the 2023 agricultural economy will be delivered by the Department’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer. A traditional plenary panel is planned, but participants were not announced. USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh will open the Forum at 8 a.m. Feb. 23.

Thirty planned breakout sessions informed by more than 100 government, industry and academic leaders will cover a wide range of topics germane to the domestic and global agriculture and food sectors. The USDA said topics will include the USDA’s initial forecast for the agricultural economy, commodity markets, trade in 2023 and the US farm income situation, as well climate smart agriculture, supply chain challenges and solutions, a food prices outlook, supply chain disruptions and factors impacting US trade and the global marketplace. More details on the breakout sessions can be found on the USDA’s 2023 program site.

The USDA requires registration for the in-person event and the free virtual event. More information is at the

.