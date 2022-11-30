Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

As the foodservice channel recovers, slowly but surely, customers in this space are looking for innovative bakery items that are easy to prepare.

“The talent pool is very strapped so a lot of our customers are trying to find labor-lean options that can be easily executed back of house,” said Heather Davis, senior manager of customer insights, Bimbo Bakehouse, a division of Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

The foodservice industry continues to grapple with the impact to its labor force as well as the shift to carryout and delivery that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid those challenges, the industry’s recovery has been hampered by inflation. All of this has led restaurants to seek versatility in their menu options, easy-to-use products and creative ones as well to get consumers’ attention.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Davis shares how Bimbo Bakehouse, BBU’s division serving the foodservice channel, is helping these customers navigate these challenges.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

