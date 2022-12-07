Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The convenience store channel may have seen a significant shift in 2020 as customer traffic adapted to stay-at-home orders and working remotely, but many of the pre-pandemic trends are back, such as the focus on foodservice.

“In recent years, convenience stores have focused on becoming a food destination that happens to sell gas as opposed to a gas station that happens to sell food,” said Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives, National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Mr. Lenard sat down with Baking & Snack Editor and Since Sliced Bread host Charlotte Atchley to discuss what the c-store landscape is now and how bakers and snack manufacturers could best support this channel. Partnership was a key theme.

“The end customer is certainly in charge, and when the customer is in charge it becomes really important for everyone trying to sell to that customer to work together,” he said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to see what pandemic trends are sticking around and how bakers and snack manufacturers can best partner with c-stores.





Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

