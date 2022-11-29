CHICAGO — Simple Mills, a baker of better-for-you crackers, cookies, bars and baking mixes, announced the appointment of Sheryl O’Loughlin to its board of directors. In her new role, Ms. O’Loughlin will help guide Simple Mills as it scales “to the next level,” the company said.

“I am honored to be part of the highly-esteemed Simple Mills board of directors, especially on the heels of a successful growth year for the company,” Ms. O’Loughlin said. “I’m a longtime fan of the brand and particularly appreciate how Simple Mills honors the intersection of people and planetary health by utilizing nutrient-dense ingredients and adopting a unique approach to regenerative agriculture that has the potential to build healthy soil.”

Ms. O’Loughlin has more than 30 years of experience leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. She currently serves on the boards of PetIQ, S. Martinelli & Co. and Miyoko’s Creamery. Most recently, she was president and chief executive officer of REBBL Inc., a natural beverage company.

Previously, she co-founded Plum Organics, which was sold to Campbell Soup Co. in 2013. From 2011 to 2013, she was executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Ms. O’Loughlin was CEO of Clif Bar & Co. from 1998 to 2007.

“It’s my passion to assist companies like Simple Mills in scaling their business in a way that aligns with their mission and values, while providing an example to other companies that an ethical business framework aiming to change our food system can be wildly successful,” she said. “I've dedicated my time and effort to supporting talented leaders like Katlin Smith (founder and CEO of Simple Mills) achieve their goals, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to support the Simple Mills team on their journey to helping better the world.”

Ms. O’Loughlin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a master of business administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.