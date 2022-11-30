WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Global ingredient provider Ingredion Inc. has entered into a distribution agreement with InnovoPro, a food technology company specializing in chickpea proteins.

The distribution partnership will create increased availability for the plant-based protein and help manufacturers meet the growing demand in the meat alternatives category, according to the companies.

“This collaboration allows us to broaden our plant-based portfolio with an alternative that’s high in consumer recognizability and appeal,” said Yadu Dar, global business development director for plant-based proteins at Ingredion. “InnovoPro’s solvent-free processing method will enable a 70% chickpea protein concentrate — providing food and beverage manufacturers with a new way to meet consumer demand for clean label, plant-based products that are sustainably sourced.”

As part of its increased focus on plant-based proteins, Ingredion’s investment in chickpeas looks to capitalize on the ingredient’s healthier perception and above-average awareness by consumers, according to the company.

The deal marks Ingredion’s second agreement with InnovoPro, having

in the chickpea provider in February 2022.