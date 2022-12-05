ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. will construct a research-and-development facility on its Orrville campus to test new product innovation and to seek ways to enhance manufacturing productivity, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, announced Dec. 5. The 29,000-square-foot laboratory will support the Uncrustables brand.

“We are excited to support the momentum of our Uncrustables brand and our continued work to meet the unprecedented demand for the product through this new R&D facility, which we anticipate going live in the fall of 2023,” said Tina Floyd, senior vice president and general manager, consumer foods for The J.M. Smucker Co. “The support of local leadership has been greatly appreciated as we have worked to coordinate plans on this new facility supporting not only one of the fastest growing brands in our portfolio but one of the fastest growing brands in the category.”

The J.M. Smucker Co.’s goal is to grow Uncrustables sandwiches to a $1 billion brand in annual net sales. Net sales for Uncrustables grew 21% to $168 million in the second quarter ended Oct. 30. To meet future demand for Uncrustables, Smucker is expanding capacity at its Longmont, Colo., facility and building a new facility in McCalla, Ala.

Funding for the facility in Orrville comprises two separate programs: up to $1 million from the JobsOhio’s research and development center grant and up to $1.5 million from the Ohio Department of Development’s research and development investment loan program.

“Smucker’s has been part of the fabric of Ohio for more than a century,” Mr. DeWine said. “From selling apple butter on a horse drawn wagon in 1897 to laying the groundwork for a new research and development facility in 2022, we’re grateful that Smucker’s legacy will continue to grow in Ohio.”