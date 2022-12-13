MANCHESTER, ENGLAND — David Wagstaff has been named managing director of St Pierre Groupe. The move follows St Pierre’s acquisition by Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV earlier this fall.

Mr. Wagstaff joined the St Pierre Groupe’s board of directors in November 2020. Over the past two years he has helped guide the business teams enabling the St Pierre brand to continue its growth across the United States. He also is currently executive director – Europe for Just.

Earlier, Mr. Wagstaff was head of global brands at G’s. He also worked as a non-executive director at Hey Like Wow, president of Noble Foods Ltd., owner of WSK Management Consultancy, commercial director at Dairy Crest Ltd. and national account manager at McCain Foods.

“St Pierre Groupe is an entrepreneurial business that has achieved phenomenal success, both at home and internationally, using insight to develop brands and products that carry global appeal,” Mr. Wagstaff said. “Through its exceptional branded propositions, the business has made St Pierre the biggest brioche brand in America and the UK.

“All that is down to the fact that we have a stellar team based in the UK and US who work hard to create authentic experiences and drive brand awareness for our brands, worldwide. I am pleased to say that the leadership team at St Pierre Groupe remains largely unchanged following the acquisition, allowing us to continue to build the brands and drive growth with the unique St Pierre spirit for which our company is known.

“Demonstrating an understanding of the global consumer mindset and delivering products that cater to it is at the heart of everything we do and is, in large part, the reason we have secured such a fantastic result in joining Grupo Bimbo. It’s an incredibly exciting time for our brands and talented team of people, providing access to the right infrastructure and expertise to propel St Pierre and our brands on to even greater success.”

Based in Manchester, St. Pierre Groupe sells its products under the St. Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood brands.

A wide range of baked foods are sold under the St Pierre brand, including buns, sliced bread, crepes and croissants. The products are known for their soft texture and “gentle sweet taste,” the company said.