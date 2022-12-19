CHICAGO — Charles T. Angell, owner and former president of Newly Weds Foods, died Dec. 16. He was 81 years old.

After graduating from Columbia College in New York, Mr. Angell spent several years in the international banking industry before joining Newly Weds Foods in 1965. In 1974 he was named president, succeeding his father, Paul M. Angell. As president, Charles Angell was instrumental in expanding the food coating, English muffin and ice cream cake roll company into new product categories, with a greater domestic and international reach. Mr. Angell also is credited with bringing Japanese-style bread crumb (Panko) manufacturing technology to the United States in 1977.

He grew the company from one batter and breading plant in Chicago into one of the largest food ingredient companies in the world with 29 plants producing a variety of products, including food coatings, seasonings and sauces. Earlier this year, Mr. Angell handed over the day-to-day operation of the business to Newly Weds’ management team, led by Brian Johnson, who was named president and chief executive officer after spending the past 16 years as chief financial officer. At the same time, Jim Chin, a 43-year-veteran of Newly Weds, was promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“Charles led Newly Weds Foods by example,” Mr. Johnson said. “He understood and was engaged in every aspect of the business, every day. His dedication and commitment to the company’s success inspired all of us to put forth our best.”

Mr. Chin added, “Charles will be sorely missed, but his leadership has put the company on a great trajectory and has given us the means to maintain it for years to come.”

A public memorial service is being planned for January in Chicago.