RIMINI, ITALY — The global dessert-and-coffee foodservice industry will gather in Rimini, Italy, Jan. 21-25, 2023, for the 44th annual Sigep, the Dolce World Expo. Co-located alongside the event will be AB Tech Expo, an international event showcasing the latest in bakery technology and machinery in its seventh year.

More than 1,000 exhibitors will cover Sigep’s five categories: gelato, pastry, chocolate, bakery and coffee. The Italian Exhibition Group that organizes Sigep expects its trade show will attract international buyers from 180 countries for the event.

“In 2023, Sigep, Italian Exhibition Group's leading trade show in the dolce foodservice sector, will be back in full swing occupying the entire 130,000 square meters of Rimini Expo Centre,” said Flavia Morelli, group exhibition manager for Italian Exhibition Group. “With the simultaneous staging of AB Tech, dedicated to bakery technologies, Sigep’s bakery sector will be elevated to its maximum range with products for both the artisan and semi-industrial bakery channels. The program will also include a full schedule of events, talks, international competitions, demos and product launches.”

In addition to exhibitors, attendees can expect to discover the latest industry trends shaping the dessert and coffee sectors in the Vision Plaza. The Innovation Gallery will highlight new products and services offered by exhibitors, and the Start-Up Area will aim to foster conversations between investors and young entrepreneurs. Sigep also will host several competitions, including the Bread in the City International Baking Competition in the bakery arena and the Seniores and Juniores Italian Championship in the pastry arena.

At AB Tech Expo, attendees can find technology from every step of the baking process on display: storage and handling, mixing and kneading, makeup, baking, cooling, slicing and final packaging.