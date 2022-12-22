ST. LOUIS — Debra King has joined Bunge Ltd. as chief technology officer.

Prior to joining Bunge, Ms. King was a freelance chief information officer and chief transformation officer. Earlier, she was senior vice president, chief information officer and chief transformation officer at Corteva Agriscience for more than four years. During her time at Corteva she led the IT spin from DowDuPont, built a technology foundation for the new company and founded the enterprise digital transformation program, creating cloud-based services, advanced analytics and data-driven capabilities to enable key internal and customer-facing strategies. Previously, she spent 15 years at Pfizer in a range of IT leadership roles across business domains, managing IT organizations and operations at scale, and leading numerous global transformation programs. She started her career in technology consulting before moving into industry.

She received a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Yeshiva University.

“As technology and digital transformation are increasingly important to enable our growth, Debra will lead our combined business technology organization that brings together our strong talent and capabilities in these areas,” Bunge said. “This approach reflects our commitment to transforming Bunge by applying technology, data and analytics to improve how we connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel.”