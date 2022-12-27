CUMBERNAULD, UNITED KINGDOM — Beverage manufacturer A.G. Barr acquired the remaining 38.2% equity stake in MOMA Foods Limited, Milton Keynes, UK, from founder Tom Mercer and other minority shareholders for a total cash consideration of £3.4 million.

"We are delighted to bring forward the planned full ownership of the MOMA business,” said Roger White, chief executive officer, A.G. Barr. “This allows us to fully support the MOMA business and brand, such that we can leverage the increased growth potential sooner than allowed for under the original acquisition structure. The completion of the acquisition is a further positive indication of A.G. Barr's growth ambitions.”

When A.G. Barr acquired its 61.8% stake in MOMA in December 2021, it entered an option deed with Tom Mercer and the other remaining shareholders which gave it an agreed path to full ownership in the following three years. A.G. Barr and the remaining MOMA shareholders have agreed to bring forward the acquisition of the remaining 38.2% equity stake. This will give A.G. Barr full control of the MOMA business, which will remain a standalone, supported business unit within the group.