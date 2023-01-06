ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. has promoted Rebecca Scheidler to senior vice president and general manager of the company’s consumer foods business, effective Jan. 16, 2023. She replaces Tina Floyd following Ms. Floyd’s departure to Hudsonville Ice Cream on Jan. 13.

As the head of Smucker’s $1.7 billion division, Ms. Scheidler will spearhead efforts to grow the company’s Uncrustables brand and its broader snacks and spreads portfolio.

“I am excited to have Rebecca’s leadership as we continue to make progress on our Consumer Foods strategy, which has allowed us to establish leading positions across several categories and positioned us well for continued growth,” said John Brase, chief operating officer for Smucker. "Rebecca’s extensive experience in CPG, proven track record of delivering key business results for our Consumer Foods business and ability to inspire high-performing teams make her an ideal leader to serve as steward of our great brands and advance our vision.”

Ms. Scheidler joined Smucker in 2019 as vice president of marketing for the Consumer Foods division. She also has held a variety of leadership positions at other CPG companies, including director of marketing for hand and body lotion brands at Kao Corp. and associate director of business strategy for Mead Johnson Nutrition.

She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Indiana.