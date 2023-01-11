SAN ANTONIO — Lawrence “Larry” Oberkfell has joined C.H. Guenther & Son LLC as senior adviser. In his new role, Mr. Oberkfell will advise C.H. Guenther & Son’s management team on identifying growth opportunities and strategic initiatives.

An experienced foodservice and industry leader, Mr. Oberkfell has held executive roles in the foodservice and manufacturing industries for the past three decades. Most recently, he was president and chief executive officer of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association. Earlier, he held executive leadership roles at Schwan Food Co., Surebeam Corp. and Anchor Food Products. He also was an operating partner at GESD Capital Partners, where he oversaw the firm’s bakery portfolio.

Mr. Oberkfell has held numerous board positions, including with the National Restaurant Association, and remains active in many industry-related groups such as the GS-1 Executive Committee.

“With Larry’s past experience working with family-owned businesses, he has the necessary skillset to drive growth while upholding CHG’s deeply held family values and legacy,” said John Buckles, president and CEO of C.H. Guenther & Son. “In our efforts to be a trusted partner for our customers, we will look to Larry’s guidance to identify new ways to enhance our product offering and deliver exceptional value.”

Terry Sutter, operating partner at Pritzker Private Capital, added, “Larry will play a pivotal role identifying growth opportunities that further cement CHG’s leadership position, including through strategic add-on acquisitions. Larry’s decades of leadership in the foodservice industry and extensive industry relationships make him ideally suited for this role. PPC looks forward to continuing our successful partnership with CHG as we innovate across the product portfolio.”

C.H. Guenther & Son

. The company has a global footprint, employs more than 3,700 and has 27 manufacturing locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company manufactures value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice and retail. Brands owned by the company include Pioneer, White Wings, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures. The company’s roots date to 1851, when Carl H. Guenther built a flour mill near Fredericksburg, Texas. The business moved to San Antonio in 1859 and was renamed Pioneer Flour Mills in 1898. The original name was readopted in 1999.