CLEVELAND, TEXAS — Food manufacturer SK Food Group plans to build a new sandwich production facility in Cleveland, Tenn.

The 525,00 square-foot facility is slated to be completed in three phases and will utilize state-of-the-art automation technology and food handling. The plant is expected to be completed in 2025, with construction of the plant starting later this year.

“We are very excited to be adding the Cleveland, Tenn., facility to our growing family of facilities, which span across the US,” said Dustin Dixon, president of SK Food Group. “This project will generate 840 new jobs in the Cleveland region by 2030 and will leverage Cleveland’s best-in-class technology training program, along with our proprietary training and educational programs, to provide ongoing skills development to community members and allow our company to grow together with the community.”

SK Food Group said the State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm, assisted.

Additionally, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs, including applicable LEED Certifications.

SK Food Group specializes in sandwiches, wraps, snacks, flatbreads, burgers, and protein snacks for corporate branding by its clients. The company has nine locations across the United States and Canada, totaling 913,000 square feet of production space, where 2,000 employees can produce two million units per day.