NASHVILLE, TENN. — Rich Products Corp. is investing $27 million to expand cake and cupcake production capacity at a plant in Morristown, Tenn., the company announced Feb. 26.

Expected to be completed this September, the project will add 2,400 square feet of space to the plant, resulting in the addition of 51 new manufacturing jobs. With the expansion, Rich’s employee headcount in Tennessee will reach nearly 1,400.

Rich’s, which has had a presence in Tennessee for more than 50 years, operates a network of manufacturing plants in the state, including two in Morristown that currently employ 650. The company has a workforce of 13,000 worldwide, spread across 100 different countries.

The expansion “will directly support enhanced production” of the company’s bakery business, which has been growing and serves national and regional supermarket and club retailers, Rich’s said.

“We continue to invest heavily in our US manufacturing footprint to create unparalleled value for our customers and opportunities for our people,” said Kevin Spratt, president, US Canada Region. “As a proud member of the Tennessee community for nearly 50 years, we’re excited about what this expansion project will do for our business and the region. Not only are we expanding our team and creating jobs, but we’re adding production capacity to support our cake and cupcake business, which has seen a significant influx in demand. It is a true win-win for the community, our customers and consumers as a whole.”