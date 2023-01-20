ATLANTA — Julie Younglove-Webb has been named chief brand officer of Auntie Anne’s, an affiliated brand of Atlanta-based Focus Brands.

In her new role, Ms. Younglove-Webb will lead the brand’s overall strategy and execution of both marketing and operations.

She joins Focus Brands from Domino’s Pizza, where she most recently was senior vice president of corporate operations in the United States. Prior to Domino’s, she spent 11 years at Potbelly Sandwich Works in various senior leadership positions, including chief restaurant operations officer.

Ms. Younglove-Webb received a bachelor’s degree in political science and organizational behavior at the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in business administration at Wayne State University and a master’s degree in management at Penn State University.

Auntie Anne’s is a US-based franchised chain of pretzel shops, primarily located in shopping malls and non-traditional retail spaces such as universities, airports, train stations, amusement parks and military bases.