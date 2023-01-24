DALLAS — JTM Foods, LLC, a portfolio company of Tenex Capital Management, has acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a bakery and frozen dessert manufacturer, according to Pinecrest Capital Partners, which was the exclusive adviser to Cookies-n-Milk in the transaction.

Based in McKinney, Texas, Cookies-n-Milk makes fully baked cookies, brownies, blondies, donut holes and edible cookie dough. The products are sold in convenience stores, grocery stores, foodservice businesses and fast-casual restaurants throughout the United States. Mike and Cindy Blasko founded Cookies-n-Milk in 1993.

JTM Foods and Tenex Capital Management will support Cookies-n-Milk as it expands operations.

“We are so excited to be a part of the JTM/Tenex family,” Mr. Blasko said. “Their teams bring strong leadership and specific industry experience that will enable Cookies-n-Milk to build off its current momentum and ensure that the company continues its impressive growth trajectory. I was extremely impressed with the process that Pinecrest put together. I cannot thank them enough.”

JTM Foods produces snack pies and other sweet goods out of a facility in Erie, Pa. Last August the company broke ground on a new 195,000-square-foot

in Wichita, Kan., that should double its current manufacturing and distribution footprint.