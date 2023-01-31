ARLINGTON, VA. — The North American Millers’ Association has strengthened its legislative, regulatory and international trade capabilities with two new hires and a promotion.

Molly Miller has been named vice president of regulatory and technical affairs. In her new position Ms. Miller will provide oversight of NAMA’s engagement on a range of issues, including food and feed safety, research, biotechnology and worker safety. She also will conduct outreach to federal agencies and industry stakeholders to build strong relationships on behalf of the milling sector.

Ms. Miller joins NAMA from BASF, where she led the company’s lobbying and advocacy on trade, supply chain, biotechnology and tax issues. Earlier in her career, she spent nine years with the US Environmental Protection Agency, overseeing grants and compliance.

She received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education at the University of Georgia.

“After an extensive search to fill this critical role, we are thrilled to welcome Molly to the NAMA team,” said Jane DeMarchi, president of NAMA. “She brings valuable experience from throughout the agriculture supply chain that will benefit the milling industry. Continuing our strong working relationship with FDA and other agencies is a top priority for NAMA.”

Stephanie Grunenfelder joins NAMA as international trade consultant. Ms. Grunenfelder has decades of experience developing trade promotion opportunities for agricultural associations and in her new role at NAMA will focus on implementing the Emerging Markets Grant that the association recently was awarded to promote the use of US milled grains and address trade barriers in Kenya and surrounding countries. She also will support the milling industry’s involvement in the USAID Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole Food for Education Programs.

Prior to joining NAMA Ms. Grunenfelder was head of her own consulting firm, Green Field Strategies. Earlier, she spent more than 16 years at the American Peanut Council, where she led international marketing campaigns and food aid initiatives on behalf of the peanut industry. She also has worked as director of research and education at the Mushroom Council and director of communications at the International Fresh Cut Produce Association.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition at Harding University and a master’s degree in food and nutrition at Florida International University.

“Stephanie understands how to navigate the complexity of international markets,” Ms. DeMarchi said. “She will help us remain an important partner in food aid programs. The milling industry is proud of the role it plays in combating growing hunger around the world.”

Kim Cooper has been promoted to senior director of government affairs. Ms. Cooper joined NAMA as manager of government affairs in 2019. In her new role she will set and implement the organization’s public policy goals. Additionally, she will continue to engage with Congress and other stakeholder organizations to advance NAMA’s mission.

Prior to NAMA, Ms. Cooper’s experience includes working in government affairs on behalf of the National Head Start Association and Growth Energy and serving as a field organizer for the Hillary for America presidential campaign.

She received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and affairs at The George Washington University.

“Kim has shown herself to be an essential part of NAMA’s team,” Ms. DeMarchi said. “Most recently she was a key advocate for the industry in helping to avert the rail strike. We are glad to have her expertise on a wide range of issues from appropriations to transportation as we move into the new Congress.”