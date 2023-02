LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands is expanding its Honey Bunches of Oats brand with the launch of Honey Bunches of Oats Granola Chips. The chips are available in honey roasted and blueberry varieties.

Marketed as an on-the-go snacking option, the chips are large enough to top with spreads or eat with a dip.

Both granola chip flavors are available now in 6-oz bags at select retailers nationwide.