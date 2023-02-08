SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Goodles debuted its newest flavor, “Here comes truffle,” which joins the company’s line of better-for-you boxed pasta.

The flavor features a blend of white and Parmesan cheese and black truffles. It contains 15 grams of protein per serving, 8 grams of fiber, and has prebiotics, according to the company.

The black truffle macaroni joins the company’s existing line that features flavors like cacio e pepe, white cheddar, Parmesan and hatch chile. The company also has a vegan macaroni, which is made with a plant-based white cheddar.

Here comes the truffle is available direct-to-consumer at goodles.com and comes in 4 and 12-packs.