In the first episode of season 13 of Since Sliced Bread, Lance Roberie, found of Food Safety and Quality Services, mentioned that looking to the major players as a guide to how to implement an effective food safety program. This season of Since Sliced Bread features three such leaders in the industrial baking industry, and in this episode Natalie Hadley, senior vice president of quality for Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., explains how the second largest baking company in the United States ensures all of its baking facilities are on the same page when it comes to food safety.

“At Flowers we have a strong food safety culture and in order to maintain that culture company-wide it has to start at the top,” she said.

Adapting food safety protocols across 46 different bakeries producing so many different products—including certified organic, non-GMO and gluten-free—requires that top-down approach to food safety culture and the ability to adapt the company’s corporate food safety culture to each facility's specific needs.

“We assess our food safety requirements bakery by bakery as a part of a detailed planning process,” Ms. Hadley explained.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about how Flowers Foods ensures its breads, buns, bars, snack cakes and more are safe for consumers.

