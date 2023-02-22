BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. and Meijer are partnering with the National Young Farmers Coalition (Young Farmers) to build a steady pipeline of younger farmers in the Midwest.

Since many young farmers don’t come from farming families and therefore don’t already have access to land, the National Young Farmers Coalition advocates for policies that would help these farmers buy land and foster growing farms, according to Young Farmers. The nonprofit organization also believes that young farmers of color are struggling to find funding and want to address this issue through their advocacy and work with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Kellogg’s Better Days is our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, creating better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030,” said Amy Davis, vice president of sales accounts at Kellogg. “By investing in young farmer leaders and supporting their advocacy, Kellogg and Meijer can help shape the future of farming in the Midwest for generations to come. As two Michigan based companies, this is particularly important, as Michigan is the second most agriculturally diverse state in the country.”

The multinational food manufacturer Kellogg and midwestern supercenters and grocery store retailer Meijer already have been working together to help local farmers since 2019, but this partnership with the National Young Farmers Coalition will support the next generation of farmers.

“We greatly appreciate the support from Kellogg and Meijer,” said Payge Lindow, Michigan organizer for Young Farmers. “Uplifting farmer voices into policy advocacy while building a strong community of young farmers to support one another along the way is crucial as farming transitions into the hands of these young farmers.”

Kellogg and Meijer will fund honorariums for the 12 Midwest farmers who participate in Young Farmers Land Advocacy Fellowship, which is part of their 2023 farm bill platform One Million Acres for the Future. With this funding, farmers in the fellowship can afford to travel to regional gatherings in Washington and advocate for themselves.