QUINCY, MASS. — Keith Adams has been promoted to executive vice president of core wheat milling at Bay State Milling Co.

In his new role, Mr. Adams will continue managing the core milling business operations while taking on new responsibilities to strengthen the company’s skills and knowledge, supply chains, and its relationships with supplier partners. Mr. Adams will oversee the transportation and logistics for US operations to ensure reliable supply chains and customer satisfaction. In addition, he will manage the procurement department.

Mr. Adams has been with Bay State Milling for 15 years, most recently as director of manufacturing. He also has served as director of operations strategy and director of engineering. He got his start as a plant manager in Wichita, Kan., in December 2007.

He received a bachelor’s of science degree in milling science at Kansas State University.