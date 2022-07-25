QUINCY, MASS. — Joe Doyle has been promoted to senior sales director for core wheat milling at Bay State Milling Co.

Mr. Doyle has been with Bay State for more than 17 years, most recently as sales director of core wheat milling. Other roles he has held at Bay State include director of sales for regional manufacturing accounts, director of commercial management, territory sales and customer service and Southeast regional sales director. Prior to joining Bay State he was a plant manager at Conagra Foods, Inc.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business management at the University of Oklahoma.