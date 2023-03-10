LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Izzio Artisan Bakery has introduced its portfolio of hand-crafted artisan bread to foodservice operators and distributors across the United States.

The bread portfolio includes par-baked, traditional hearth-baked artisan bread, including baguettes, batards, focaccia, ciabatta, boules, sandwich rolls and dinner rolls. The products require no thawing or proofing and can go from freezer-to-table in less than 30 minutes, according to izzio.

Each loaf of bread is Non-GMO Project verified, kosher, vegan and plant-based, izzio said. In addition, the company said it sources its flour only from local farmers, which allows for 100% traceability from grain to loaf.

The company also said it’s introducing its high-end thaw-and-serve artisan sliced bread. The sliced bread is available in three varieties: San Francisco Sourdough, multigrain and rustic Italian.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey of bringing izzio artisan breads to foodservice,” said David Alcott, senior vice president of foodservice sales at izzio. “The industry is ready for something new and fresh. We have a unique opportunity to fill a glaring void in the category with our artisan sliced program. Operators are looking for high-end bread options that address the growing expectations of the customer. Our artisan sliced program takes the ordinary to extraordinary.”