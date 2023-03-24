RICHMOND, ONT. — ABI Ltd., a manufacturer and supplier of robotics, vision systems, automation and bagel equipment for industrial bakeries, has named Alyson Slapkauskas as chief executive officer. She will report to Olivier Sergent, president of TMG, which acquired a majority stake in ABI in January 2021.

In her new role, Ms. Slapkauskas will be responsible for expanding and pursuing ABI’s growth strategy, especially in North America.

Ms. Slapkauskas most recently was senior director of operational excellence at Celestica, and earlier was general manager at the company. Prior to Celestica she was a general manager at Precision Castparts. She also has worked as corporate director of operations and general manager at Noranco Inc., production control manager at Coretec and cell leader at Messier-Dowty.

“With her vision and strong leadership experience, I am confident that Alyson will build upon the exceptional foundation that ABI has established to become the robotic, automation, and vision systems company of reference for industrial bakery,” Mr. Sergent said.

Based in Toronto and founded in 1989, ABI produces a range of automated equipment and production lines for bakeries around the globe. The company specializes in the manufacturing of bagel and pretzel equipment.