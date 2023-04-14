CINCINNATI — One of Klosterman Baking Co.’s partner companies has received accolades in Cincinnati.

CityBeat, Cincinnati’s alternative publication, has named Sixteen Bricks Bakery the best artisan bakery in Cincinnati. The announcement was made as part of the publication of CityBeat’s Best of Cincinnati edition on March 29.

Sixteen Bricks Bakery debuted in 2012 after Ryan Morgan took over the reins on his mother’s bakery (Sweet William’s) while he was working as an engineer at Johnson & Johnson. Since then, Mr. Morgan has grown Sixteen Bricks into a wholesale supplier of baked foods to chefs, restaurants, and grocery stores nationwide.

“Once I discovered my passion in making quality bread with simple ingredients, I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” Mr. Morgan said. “I’m grateful for all our success, and for those who helped Sixteen Bricks along the way.”

Specifically, Mr. Morgan acknowledged the support and partnership he found in partnering with Klosterman Baking Co. in 2015.

At that time, the owners of Klosterman Baking approached Mr. Morgan about investing in Sixteen Bricks, which allowed him to expand his bakery business by moving it to Klosterman’s Bond Hill facility. Sixteen Bricks still operates from that facility today.

“Klosterman is proud of the enduring partnership it has with Ryan and Sixteen Bricks,” said Dale Easdon, chief executive officer of Klosterman Baking. “To see what he has accomplished, the accolades he’s received, and the quality bread he continues to produce is phenomenal.”