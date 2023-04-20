LENEXA, KAN. – Corbion has introduced a natural mold inhibition model that predicts a product’s mold-free shelf life based on testing against 11 different mold strains. The tool compares up to three different natural mold inhibitor formulations to help bakers find out which solution works best for their product.

The model takes into account the customer’s product characteristics and formulation to estimate the number of days before visible mold growth occurs for different relevant molds at both a group and individual species level.

“Natural mold inhibition technology has come a long way in recent years, but some bakers dread the new product development process, which can be slow and costly,” said Domenico Vulcano, vice president of global innovation at Corbion, which has a US office in Lenexa, Kan. “By leveraging Corbion’s microbiological expertise, and predictive modeling strengths built over more than two decades, this new tool makes it possible for our customers to bring fresh products to market much faster and more cost-effectively. It makes the transition to a more natural, mold-free consumer experience far easier.”