DENVER — Angie Crone has been promoted to the Upcycled Food Association’s permanent chief executive officer.

Ms. Crone has served as the group’s interim CEO since November 2022 and has been with the association since February 2022. Since her time with the group began, she has grown the organization’s membership 38% and its flagship program, Upcycled Certified, has doubled in size to now include 374 certified products and ingredients, according to the association.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead UFA into the next phase of growth,” Ms. Crone said. “I am grateful for the trust that the board and our team have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team, UFA members, and our trusted partners to advance our mission and make a significant impact on the interconnected crises of food waste and climate change.”

Before joining the UFA, Ms. Crone’s career was focused on sustainable food systems for over a decade. She primarily worked with the consumer-packaged goods industry to implement global programs related to sustainable agriculture, ethical sourcing, and food security.

“We are thrilled to have Angie permanently take on the role of CEO,” said Caroline Cotto, founding member of the UFA and president of the UFA board of directors. “Over the last six months, Angie has excelled in this position. Her deep understanding of the organization, combined with her strategic vision and passion for our mission, make her the ideal leader to continue guiding UFA forward.”