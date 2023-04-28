WINNIPEG, MAN. — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV during the first quarter of this year acquired Natural Bakery Ltd. in Winnipeg.

The transaction was disclosed April 27 by Daniel Servitje, chairman and chief executive officer, during Bimbo’s first-quarter earnings call.

“This company is a one-bakery operation specializing in the production and sales of rye bread, strengthening our health and wellness portfolio,” he said.

Natural Bakery was established in 1957 by members of the Mikalauskas family, new immigrants to Canada from Lithuania.

“Their recipes represented rye breads from different regions of Europe, but they also wanted a ‘one of a kind’ style of rye bread that was inspired by Canadian life and reflected the ethnic diversity of Winnipeg,” according to Natural Bakery. “Together, they came up with the original Canadian rye bread that is still widely popular throughout Western Canada today.”

In addition to its Canadian rye, the company’s products include Bavarian rye, Baltic rye, Hanover rye, Old World rye and pumpernickel, together with products including 6-grain bread, crusty white, French and paska bread. The company’s products are sold across much of western Canada.

Originally located at the corners of Logan and Sherman streets in Winnipeg, the company built a new baking plant nearby in 2007.