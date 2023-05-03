WINCHESTER, VA. — Vincent Moretti, president and chief executive officer of Ashworth International Inc., plans to retire effective June 21. The board intends to elect Paul Nunes as his successor.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Vincent for his dedication and contributions to Ashworth over the last 35 years with the last 16 years as president and chief executive officer,” said David Marotta, Ashworth’s presiding chairman of the board.

A conveyor belt manufacturer, Ashworth International’s portfolio includes Ashworth Bros Inc., Ashworth Belts B.V., Ashworth Europe Ltd., Jonge Poerink Conveyors and Ashworth Factory Service Corp.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Nunes as president and chief executive officer upon Vincent’s retirement,” Mr. Marotta said. “Paul has been with Ashworth for over 28 years, which will provide leadership continuity. He offers extensive knowledge of Ashworth, its products and the markets we serve. Paul’s leadership and exceptional rapport with employees at all levels of the business will help maximize Ashworth’s potential and accelerate the company’s future profitable growth.”

Mr. Nunes has been with Ashworth since 1994. During his time at the company, he has served in several roles including controller and vice president finance.

“I am honored to be appointed the upcoming president and chief executive officer and sincerely thank the board for their trust and confidence,” Mr. Nunes said. “I would also like to thank Vincent for his insight and leadership guidance that has left Ashworth with a solid foundation to ignite continued innovation and growth. I will continue to work closely with Vincent over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.”