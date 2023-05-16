WASHINGTON — Organic food sales in the United States reached $61.7 billion in 2022, breaking $60 billion for the first time, according to the Organic Trade Association’s annual industry survey released May 10. Total organic sales, including non-organic food sales, were $67.6 billion.

The organic market increased 4% when compared to 2021 despite headwinds such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and a labor shortage.

“Organic has proven it can withstand short-term economic storms,” said Tom Chapman, chief executive officer of the Organic Trade Association. “Despite the fluctuation of any given moment, Americans are still investing in their personal health, and, with increasing interest, in the environment. Organic is the answer.”

Sales of organic produce were $22 billion, which accounted for 15% of all fruit and vegetable sales in the United States.

Organic beverage sales rose 4% to $9 billion, led by organic coffee, up almost 7% to nearly $2.3 billion in sales, and organic soft drinks and enhanced drinks, up almost 14% to $503 million.

“Organic beverages continue to climb,” said Angela Jagiello, director of education and insights for the Washington-based association. “They’re an area where shoppers are willing to experiment and are less price sensitive. Soft and enhanced drinks had a great year, with the non-alcoholic trend being a big contributing factor. Many younger shoppers are reducing or eliminating alcohol, and these organic beverages are a celebratory and sophisticated alternative.”

Sales in the organic dairy and egg category increased 7% to $7.9 billion and accounted for close to 8% of total dairy and egg sales. Organic yogurt sales increased over 12% to $1.5 billion, and organic egg sales rose 11% to about $1.2 billion.

Other gains in double-digit percentages were achieved in organic baby food and formula, up nearly 13% to $1.4 billion; organic rice, grains and potato products, up over 10% to $387 million; organic dip, up 18% to $194 million; and organic pork, up over 10% to $63 million.

conducted the survey on behalf of the Organic Trade Association from Jan. 13 to April 4.

Nutrition Business Journal