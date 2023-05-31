PHOENIX — Café Valley is introducing a line of 12-count and 24-count mini cupcake assortments, including varieties that will be available all year long as well as a seasonal line.

The everyday mini cupcake line features vanilla, chocolate, cookies and crème and red velvet flavors available in 12-count packages. In addition, a 24-count pack of chocolate and vanilla checkerboard cupcakes will be offered.

The seasonal lineup, meanwhile, will include varieties for Valentine’s Day (12-count packages of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with pink, white or chocolate icing and sprinkles); St. Patrick’s Day (12-count packages of vanilla cupcakes topped with vanilla and green icing and sprinkles); Spring (12-count packages of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with purple and gold or rose pink and gold icing with sprinkles); Patriotic (12-count packages of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes with white and blue icing topped with sprinkles); Fall (12-count packages of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with yellow and orange icing and sprinkles); and Christmas (12-count packages of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with white and green icing and sprinkles).

“This is truly an exciting time to be in the bakery business,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “These new cupcakes further expand our leadership position in bakery, broadens Café Valley’s business platform, and helps us continue to deliver high quality products and services. Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category through innovation and multiple seasonal offerings.”

Founded in 1987, Café Valley also offers un-iced vanilla and chocolate cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites, primarily to in-store bakeries, club stores, convenience stores and foodservice locations.