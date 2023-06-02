VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Anna Manz has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nestle. She replaces François-Xavier Roger, who, after eight years with the company, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Ms. Manz joins Nestle from the London Stock Exchange Group. Previously, she led the strategy, finance, procurement and information technology functions at Johnson Matthey. Earlier in her career, she held various senior roles at Diageo.

“On behalf of our board of directors and our executive board, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to François,” said Mark Schneider, chief executive officer of Nestle. “He has supported us in shaping and implementing our value creation strategy and has helped steer Nestle through a very turbulent macro-economic environment over the last three years. We wish him all the best for his next endeavors.

“At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Anna Manz to Nestle. Anna has spent her career growing businesses and improving operational efficiencies. Her deep knowledge of the consumer goods industry, combined with her extensive experience across many corporate functions, make her uniquely positioned to help lead Nestle into its next phase of value creation.”

Mr. Roger said, “I am very proud to have been part of Nestle’s remarkable value creation journey. I have had the pleasure to lead a highly professional finance team, and I feel this is the appropriate time to hand over my responsibilities. I would like to thank Mark, the board of directors, the executive board and my colleagues for their support. I am eager to ensure a smooth handover to Anna.”